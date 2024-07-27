Man stabbed outside Liberty Hotel in Boston

A person was stabbed outside a hotel in Boston late Saturday afternoon.

Boston police say officers responded around 4 p.m. to the Liberty Hotel, on Charles Street, for a reported stabbing and found a man with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on the seriousness of his injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time, police said.



Further information has not been shared.

The crime scene remains active, and an investigation is ongoing.