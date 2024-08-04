Man stabbed to death in Jamaica Plain

A man is dead after he was stabbed early Sunday morning in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Boston police were called to 10 Amory Terrace for a reported stabbing around 4:42 a.m. and found an adult male victim suffering from a life-threatening stab wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

Police did not provide any details on a suspect, or announce any arrests.



Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

An investigation is active and ongoing.