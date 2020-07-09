Man Stabbed to Death in Lowell

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death on Wednesday night in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Police were called to the area of Lemon Tree Food Shops on Appleton Street around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said preliminary investigation shows the man was involved in an altercation in the area of the Lemon Tree Food Shops. After he was stabbed, the man walked into the store seeking assistance.

"A gentleman came in, he was stabbed in the back, asking for 911," said Dylan Girard, who was inside the store at the time and said he knew the victim. "I was in shock, but I tried to jump into action and do what I could to assist him. Unfortunately, it was too late."

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police at (978) 459-8477.