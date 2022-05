Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing Monday in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Police responded to the stabbing Myrtle Street just before 6 p.m., the Essex County District Attorney's Office said Monday night.

The victim, a 63-year-old man, was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect is in custody, prosecutors said.

No further information was immediately available.