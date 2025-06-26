Manchester

Man stabbed to death in Manchester, NH

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
A man has died after he was stabbed in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday evening.

Manchester police said they were called in around 6:30 p.m. and found the victim at 138 Orange St. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries. He has not been publicly identified.

Investigators have identified everyone involved in the incident, according to police, who said there is no active threat to the public.

More information on what led up to the violence was not immediately available.

