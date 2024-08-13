Man stabbed to death overnight in Springfield

A man is dead after he was stabbed overnight in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Springfield police responded around 3:10 a.m. to the intersection of State and Terrence streets for a report of a stabbing victim in the road, according to the department's public information officer Ryan Walsh.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries, Walsh said. His name has not been released.

Officers discovered a crime scene inside an apartment building on the 600 block of State Street, Walsh said.

There was no word on any arrests.

Homicide detectives are investigating along with the Hampden County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 413-787-6355, or anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (274637) with "SOLVE" and your tip.