Man Stabs Co-Worker at Wakefield Business and Flees, Police Say

A man is custody after he stabbed his co-worker and fled the scene at a produce wholesaler in Wakefield, Massachusetts, police said.

The alleged attacker was arrested in the woods nearby after he was found with the help of a police dog, according to Wakefield police.

Officers were called to the Produce Connection on Audubon Road just before 8:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing, police said.

The suspected attacker, who has not been identified, took off into the woods behind the business, police said.

"We responded to the area, found that the suspect had fled the building and gone into a wooded area and with the assistance of our friends from the state police and the canine we were able to find the subject," Wakefield Police Chief Steven Skory said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

"At this point, we don't know the extent of the injuries," Skory said.

The alleged attacker was looked at inside an ambulance after complaining of a K-9 bite but Skory said there was no broken skin.

It was unclear what led to the stabbing.

The man in custody was scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday at Malden District Court. It was unclear if he had an attorney.