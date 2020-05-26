Man Stomped on and Killed Family’s Pet Chihuahua, Police Say

Police have arrested a Massachusetts man they say stomped his family’s pet Chihuahua to death and tried to hide the body.

Weymouth police say 19-year-old Shykeim Basden faces arraignment Tuesday after his arrest Monday on several charges including animal cruelty.

Officers responded to reports of the killing at about 3:30 p.m.

A witness told responding officers that Basden had stomped on the Chihuahua named Coco several times, then fled the apartment with the dog in his arms.

A family member told police they thought Basden was going to throw the dog in a nearby pond.

Police searched the shoreline and found the dog’s body.