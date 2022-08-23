Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
weapons

Man Stopped at Logan Airport With 9 Throwing Stars, 2 Daggers in Carry-on

The man told officers at a TSA checkpoint at the Boston airport that "he mixed up his baggage," the agency said

By Asher Klein

A collection of throwing stars, daggers an apparent arrowhead that were found at a TSA checkpoint at Boston Logan International Airport Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
TSA New England

A man with a dozen sharp weapons in his bag at Boston's Logan International Airport this weekend was informed that he couldn't bring them in his carry-on bag, according to the TSA, in what the agency deemed a "#travelfail."

An image of the weapons shared by TSA New England Monday shows a wide variety of throwing stars, with between three and eight points, a couple with decorations inscribed around the center. There were also two daggers, one with an intricately designed hilt, and what appeared to be an arrowhead.

Officers at the airport found the weapons in the man's carry-on bag Sunday, the TSA said.

"He stated he mixed up his baggage," the agency wrote, adding that state troopers "escorted the man back to the ticket counter to properly place these items in his checked bag."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The TSA didn't say where the man was going or what the blades were for.

Lufthansa Flight No. 403 was en route to Frankfurt when it made an emergency landing Monday night at Boston Logan Airport.

More TSA news

Logan Airport Jul 13

Rowdy the Cat Found Safe After Roaming Boston's Logan Airport for 3 Weeks

air travel May 10

TSA Is Expanding Use of Screeners to Help at Busy Airports

This article tagged under:

weaponsBoston Logan International AirportTSAdaggersthrowing stars
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us