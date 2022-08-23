A man with a dozen sharp weapons in his bag at Boston's Logan International Airport this weekend was informed that he couldn't bring them in his carry-on bag, according to the TSA, in what the agency deemed a "#travelfail."

An image of the weapons shared by TSA New England Monday shows a wide variety of throwing stars, with between three and eight points, a couple with decorations inscribed around the center. There were also two daggers, one with an intricately designed hilt, and what appeared to be an arrowhead.

Officers at the airport found the weapons in the man's carry-on bag Sunday, the TSA said.

"He stated he mixed up his baggage," the agency wrote, adding that state troopers "escorted the man back to the ticket counter to properly place these items in his checked bag."

The TSA didn't say where the man was going or what the blades were for.

