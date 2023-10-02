Somerville

Man strikes woman who refused to let him evade fare at Davis T stop

The 51-year-old man was identified by authorities who were on scene, and will face a criminal complaint for the incident

By Matt Fortin

A man struck a woman after she refused to let him evade the train fare behind her at the Davis Square MBTA station in Somerville, Massachusetts, according to Transit Police.

The incident happened at around noontime on Friday, and an officer was already on scene.

Law enforcement identified the suspect, and will issue a criminal complaint against him. The suspect was only publicly identified as a 51-year-old man.

One common way that some people try to evade the train fare is by closing following the person in front of them after they swipe a CharlieCard to open the fare gate.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The woman said she wasn't injured in the incident.

More Somerville news

Massachusetts Sep 25

Dave Portnoy-Dragon Pizza feud sizzles on at new pizza festival

Massachusetts Sep 24

Beloved Somerville eatery temporarily closing so it can be revamped

This article tagged under:

SomervilleDavis Square
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us