Man struck and killed by car while walking along roadway in Hadley

A 33-year-old man was killed on Saturday when he was struck by a car while walking along a roadway in Hadley, Massachusetts.

The Northwestern District Attorney's Office identified the victim Monday as Melvin L. Wilson, of Sunderland.

Wilson was struck by a car as he was walking along the edge of Route 116, a divided highway, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old Deerfield woman, called 911 after the crash and remained at the scene.

When Hadley police and fire arrived at the scene, they said Wilson was unresponsive and they began medical care. He was taken by ambulance to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation by Hadley police, state police attached to the district attorney's office and the state medical examiner's office.

No further details were released.