Man Struck and Killed by MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Beverly

The person's name has not been released.

By Marc Fortier

A man was struck and killed by an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Monday night.

Delays were first reported shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday due to police activity ont he tracks. Delays of up to 20 minutes were first reported on the Newburyport/Rockport line and around 11:40 p.m. one train was canceled due to ongoing police activity.

Transit Police confirmed Tuesday morning that the incident occurred in Beverly, and that an adult male intentionally entered the right of way and was struck by a train. The man died as a result. Their name has not been released.

No further information was released.

Massachusetts
