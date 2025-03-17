Man struck and killed by vehicle in Framingham

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Framingham, Massachusetts, over the weekend, according to police.

Framingham police said they responded to Winthrop Street on Saturday for a report of a pedestrian crash.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 60s from Framingham on the ground, and officers began lifesaving efforts. The man was taken to MetroWest Medical Center, where he later died. His name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, and the crash remains under investigation by Framingham police, state police and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.