Man Struck in Hit-And-Run in Chelsea Dies Days Later

A man who was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Chelsea, Massachusetts, late last month has died, authorities said Monday.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed his death but didn't identify the man who was leaving a McDonald's on Broadway when he was hit March 31. Officials have previously said he was in his 50s and was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The driver took off toward Revere, Chelsea police have said. Last week, they found a vehicle of interest in Saugus that matched the description of the one seen leaving the area Friday night.

No updates have been given on the investigation into the vehicle, or whether the driver could face charges.

