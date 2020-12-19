Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Pinned Under Snow Removal Equipment in Chelmsford

A 30-year-old Lowell man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pinned under snow removal equipment Saturday morning in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, according to Chelmsford Police Chief James M. Spinney.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the alley behind 2 Alpine Lane at approximately 8:49 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a worker in the building that heard a man yelling for help.

Rescuers found the man pinned between one of the arms of a skid-steer loader and one of its tires.

The man was freed and taken to Lowell General Hospital. He was later airlifted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

A preliminary investigation of the incident shows the man was operating the skid-steer alone, and no other workers were on the site. He is employed by Romero's Landscaping, based out of Chelmsford.

OSHA was notified and responded to the scene. The investigation into the incident, which officers believe was an accident, remains ongoing by the Chelmsford Police Department.