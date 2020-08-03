Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston police

Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Dorchester Shooting

No arrests have been made, Boston police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood late Sunday night suffered life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Boston police say they responded to a reported shooting just after 9:10 p.m. in the area of 15 Ellington Street.

A man who had been shot was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no update on his condition late Sunday night.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Somerville 1 hour ago

‘You're Just Crushing Somerville Businesses Now': City Delays Phase 3 Reopening for 4th Time

white shark 2 hours ago

Multiple Shark Sightings Reported in Plymouth, on Cape Cod

No arrests have been made, and there was no immediate information on a suspect.

Boston police are investigating.

This article tagged under:

Boston policeBoston Police DepartmentDorchester shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us