Man suffers life-threatening injuries in East Boston stabbing

No arrests have been made, police said

By Marc Fortier

A man was seriously injured in a stabbing on Friday morning in East Boston, according to police.

Boston police said they received a call shortly after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing on Gove Street.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, police said.

