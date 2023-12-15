Man suffers life-threatening injuries in East Boston stabbing

A man was seriously injured in a stabbing on Friday morning in East Boston, according to police.
Boston police said they received a call shortly after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing on Gove Street.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made, police said.
