Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Mattapan Shooting

Boston police say the victim was shot on Morton St. in Mattapan but found nearby in Dorchester outside of a Jamaican restaurant.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Kathryn Sotnik

A man who was found outside of a Dorchester restaurant after being shot in nearby Mattapan has life-threatening injuries, Boston police say.

Authorities responded around 4:15 p.m. Thursday to reports of a shooting at 160 Norfolk St. where the victim was found close to the Only One Jamaican Restaurant, which had yellow crime tape up around it.

Police say he was shot on Morton St. in Mattapan where a number of Boston police detectives were seen focusing their investigation near Morton Wine and Liquors.

A bullet hole could be seen in the Upscale Beauty Salon on Morton St., where two women who were inside at the time say they were terrified when shots rang out. One of the women says she heard the gunshots and then saw two people running away from the scene.

It's not clear how the victim ended up in Dorchester after being shot in Mattapan.

No other details were immediately available.

