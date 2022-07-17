Local

BOSTON

Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Roxbury Shooting, Boston Police Say

No arrests have been made, Boston police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man was critically injured Sunday night in a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, police said.

Boston police were called to Sever Street around 10:36 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Crime scene homicide detectives were also called to the scene, Boston police said.

No arrests have been made.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Elsewhere in Boston Sunday night, another man suffered life-threatening injuries in an unrelated shooting in the city's Mattapan neighborhood.

