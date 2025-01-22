Man suspected in Labor Day boat crash in Connecticut that killed 3 arrested

A man suspected in a boat crash in Old Saybrook on Labor Day that killed three people has been arrested.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation Police arrested Clayton Hackling, 26, of Lyme, on Wednesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The crash happened at the mouth of the Connecticut River in Old Saybrook on Sept. 2.

Nine people were on the boat when crashed in the area of the break wall at the mouth of the Connecticut River, according to DEEP.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Six people were rescued from the water.

Christopher Hallahan, 34, of Westbrook, Ian Duchemin, 25, of Oakdale, and Ryan Britagna, 24, of Waterford were killed in the crash.

DEEP said Hackling was driving the boat.

A warrant was issued on Tuesday and Hackling turned himself in at Troop F on Wednesday and EnCon Police took him into custody

He was charged with three counts of manslaughter in the second degree with a vessel, three counts of reckless operation of a vessel in the first degree while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, three counts of reckless operation of a vessel in the second degree, operation of a vessel while under the influence of liquor or drugs, required and authorized lights and rules for preventing collisions.

Bond was set at $350,000.

Hackling was released after posting bond and he is due in Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday.