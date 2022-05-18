Man Suspected of Stabbing Woman to Death in Mattapan Arrested in Florida

A man wanted in Boston on a murder charge in the stabbing death of a woman in Mattapan was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, Tuesday, authorities said.

Christopher Howard, 39, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge and was due to appear in court Wednesday, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Department records, as authorities worked to return him to Boston.

Howard is suspected of fatally stabbing Terkeshia Boykins, a 40-year-old from Mattapan, on May 10. Boston police had issued a warrant for his arrest on a murder charge.

Boston police said Friday that they have an arrest warrant for a suspect -- 39-year-old Christopher Howard -- who faces a murder charge. Howard should be considered dangerous. If spotted, call 911.

Boykins was found dead near Rosewood Street at about 9:40 p.m. on May 10, police have said. It was Boston's 10th homicide of the year.