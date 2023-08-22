Man in custody after setting building on fire 3 times during police standoff

A police standoff with a man who was holed up inside a condemned home in Randolph, Massachusetts, ended peacefully on Tuesday morning.

Authorities, including a SWAT team, were first called to the scene on Moulton Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

Randolph police said a man was taken into custody around 7 a.m. Tuesday and was being taken to an area hospital for observation. He is expected to face charges but police have not released his name.

The home where the man was holed up was reportedly condemned by building inspectors after it caught fire a few weeks ago and was all boarded up. The man allegedly snuck in Monday night and set the building on fire three separate times during the standoff with police.

No further details were released by police.