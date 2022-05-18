Man in Mass. Has Rare Virus Monkeypox, Health Officials Say

A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Massachusetts, health officials said Wednesday.

It's the first case of monkeypox, a rare but potentially serious virus, in the United States this year, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Two U.S. cases were reported last year; nine cases have been identified in the United Kingdom this month.

The man with the virus in Massachusetts had recently traveled from Canada, officials said, noting in a statement, "The case poses no risk to the public, and the individual is hospitalized and in good condition."

The Department of Public Health is working with the man's health care team, local boards of health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify others who he may have been in touch with while he was infectious with the virus.

Monkeypox was identified in 1958 in monkeys being kept for research, according to the CDC. The first human case was discovered in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970 while officials were pushing to eradicate smallpox.

The monkeypox virus is related to the one that causes smallpox, but health officials noted that transmission between people is difficult -- it travels through bodily fluids, sores, items contaminated with fluids or sores or prolonged face-to-face contact.

