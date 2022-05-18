Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Man in Mass. Has Rare Virus Monkeypox, Health Officials Say

"The case poses no risk to the public, and the individual is hospitalized and in good condition," read a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

By Asher Klein

An illustration of a pox virus.
Getty Images

A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Massachusetts, health officials said Wednesday.

It's the first case of monkeypox, a rare but potentially serious virus, in the United States this year, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Two U.S. cases were reported last year; nine cases have been identified in the United Kingdom this month.

The man with the virus in Massachusetts had recently traveled from Canada, officials said, noting in a statement, "The case poses no risk to the public, and the individual is hospitalized and in good condition."

The Department of Public Health is working with the man's health care team, local boards of health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify others who he may have been in touch with while he was infectious with the virus.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Monkeypox was identified in 1958 in monkeys being kept for research, according to the CDC. The first human case was discovered in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970 while officials were pushing to eradicate smallpox.

The monkeypox virus is related to the one that causes smallpox, but health officials noted that transmission between people is difficult -- it travels through bodily fluids, sores, items contaminated with fluids or sores or prolonged face-to-face contact.

This breaking news story will be updated.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCanadaDepartment of Public HealthCDCmonkeypox
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us