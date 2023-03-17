Man Threatened T Riders With Pet Rat at Malden Station, Police Say

A man accused of threatening people with his pet rat at Oak Grove Station in Malden, Massachusetts, on Thursday was arrested, MBTA Transit Police said.

The man, Jeffrey Stuart, is known both to transit police and some riders of the T for bringing a pet rat on the train with him. The rat involved in Thursday's incident, named Jerry, was turned over to animal control, police said.

The incident began with Stuart yelling at people at the station and putting the rat near their faces, prosecutors said in court Friday. He also allegedly had an open bottle of vodka with him.

After being told to leave the station, he returned and tried to get back in, prosecutors said. He allegedly swore at officers, took out the rat and threatened the officers.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Stuart's attorney said in court that the man is concerned about where his pet is and wants him back from the Animal Rescue League.