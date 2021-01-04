Local

Man to be Arraigned in Fatal Stabbing of Roommate in Brockton

A Massachusetts man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of his roommate over the weekend, prosecutors said.

Robert Joseph Savignano, 25, faces a murder charge in the death Saturday of James Jennette, 35, in the Brockton home they shared, according to a statement Sunday from the Plymouth district attorney's office.

The men were involved in some kind of altercation at about 8:30 p.m., authorities said. Police responded to the home after getting multiple 911 calls.

"Police and emergency personnel responded and found a male victim unresponsive and bleeding from multiple stab wounds,'' the district attorney's office.

Jennette was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton where he was pronounced dead.

It was not clear if the suspect had an attorney. The investigation is ongoing.

