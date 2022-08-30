Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Malden

Man to Face Judge After Allegedly Biting, Stabbing Delivery Driver Trying to Stop Robbery in Malden

Jayson Seay, 26, of Peabody, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder and armed robbery, Malden police said

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Peabody, Massachusetts man is set to have an arraignment after allegedly biting and stabbing a delivery driver who was trying to stop him from stealing a woman's purse.

Malden police allege 26-year-old Jayson Seay stole a woman's purse on Rockland Avenue before 2 p.m. Monday. A delivery driver who was in the neighborhood and saw what happened attempted to stop Seay, officers said.

That's when police said Seay bit and stabbed the delivery driver.

The delivery driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman whose purse was stolen was not injured in the ordeal, police said.

Malden police said officers were able to respond quickly because they were working an Orange Line detail. Seay was taken into custody on Chestnut Street and charged with assault with intent to murder and armed robbery.

It was not immediately clear if Seay had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges he's facing.

More Malden News

boston restaurant talk Aug 3

Floramo's Restaurant Planning to Open New Location in Malden. Here's Where

Malden Aug 4

Emaciated Chihuahua Weighing Under 3 Pounds Found Abandoned in Malden

This article tagged under:

Maldenstabbinggood SamaritanMalden Police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us