Man to Face Judge After Allegedly Biting, Stabbing Delivery Driver Trying to Stop Robbery in Malden

A Peabody, Massachusetts man is set to have an arraignment after allegedly biting and stabbing a delivery driver who was trying to stop him from stealing a woman's purse.

Malden police allege 26-year-old Jayson Seay stole a woman's purse on Rockland Avenue before 2 p.m. Monday. A delivery driver who was in the neighborhood and saw what happened attempted to stop Seay, officers said.

That's when police said Seay bit and stabbed the delivery driver.

The delivery driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman whose purse was stolen was not injured in the ordeal, police said.

Malden police said officers were able to respond quickly because they were working an Orange Line detail. Seay was taken into custody on Chestnut Street and charged with assault with intent to murder and armed robbery.

It was not immediately clear if Seay had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges he's facing.