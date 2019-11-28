Man Traveling 120 MPH Accused of OUI, Reckless Driving

Suniel Ross, 36, of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, was pulled over just before 1 p.m. Thursday

By Sophie Reardon

Suniel Ross

A man caught driving 120 mph in New Hampshire is accused of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, police said.

Suniel Ross, 36, of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, was pulled over just before 1 p.m. Thursday when a New Hampshire State Police trooper caught him driving extremely fast on I-95 southbound in Greenland, police said.

Ross was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated OUI and reckless driving.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in the 10th Circuit Court Portsmouth District Court on Dec. 16 at 8 a.m.

It is not clear if he has an attorney.

