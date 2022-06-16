Man Tried to Kidnap, Chase Child Down Street in Boylston, Police Say

A man tried to lure a child into his home, then chased them down the road Wednesday afternoon in Boylston, Massachusetts, police said.

David Shays, of Boylston, faces several charges after the 59-year-old allegedly tried to kidnap the child, who described and later identified Shays, Boylston police said.

Shays is charged with enticing a child under the age of 16, attempt to commit a crime and assault, police said.

Bail was set at $15,000 and Shays was taken to the Worcester Police Department for holding. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.