Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
attempted kidnapping

Man Tried to Kidnap, Chase Child Down Street in Boylston, Police Say

David Shays is charged with enticing a child under the age of 16, attempt to commit a crime and assault, Boylston police said

A man tried to lure a child into his home, then chased them down the road Wednesday afternoon in Boylston, Massachusetts, police said.

David Shays, of Boylston, faces several charges after the 59-year-old allegedly tried to kidnap the child, who described and later identified Shays, Boylston police said.

Shays is charged with enticing a child under the age of 16, attempt to commit a crime and assault, police said.

Bail was set at $15,000 and Shays was taken to the Worcester Police Department for holding. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Massachusetts stories

indecent assault 1 hour ago

‘Abominations': Ex-Salem Teacher Arrested, Accused of Indecent Assault of 10 Girls

mbta 6 hours ago

Feds Order MBTA to Upgrade Safety Amid Ongoing Incidents

This article tagged under:

attempted kidnappingMassachusettsPOLICEBoylstonenticement
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us