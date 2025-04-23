Maine

Man walked down Maine road firing pistol toward homes, police say

Joseph Costa is accused of firing a handgun while walking down Unity Road in Benton, Maine

Maine State Police arrested a man who allegedly walked down a Benton road Tuesday morning firing a pistol.

Police responded around 11:30 a.m. to multiple 911 calls in the Unity Road area. Callers said the man was shooting the gun toward homes.

Troopers arrested 32-year-old Joseph Costa, who police said is unhoused. He allegedly had a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Costa was brought to an area hospital to be evaluated before being brought to Kennebec County Jail.

He is facing 12 counts of aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm and one count of discharging a firearm near a dwelling.

No one was injured, police said.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 207-624-7076.

