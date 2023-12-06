Man walking dog allegedly attacked in Burlington, police say

Police in Burlington, Massachusetts, are investigating after a man said he and his dog were attacked while out for a walk this week.

Burlington police said they were alerted to the alleged attack at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mill Pond Reservoir.

While walking his dog, there was allegedly a confrontation between the 69-year-old man and another man in his 30s who was accompanied by two dogs, according to police. One of the dogs was described as a beagle mix.

The accused attacker, who was riding a black mountain bike, allegedly beat the 69-year-old man and violently attacked and beat his dog, police said.

The alleged assault, said police, was triggered by a fight between the dogs. It's unclear whether the other two dogs were injured.

Police said they're looking to interview that man in his 30s, who was described having an athletic build. They're hoping he can provide more information about what unfolded at Mill Pond Reservoir trails.

Anyone with information or video of the alleged attack should call the Burlington Police Department at 781-272-1212.