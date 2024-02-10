Man walking his dog attacked by coyote in Scituate, RI

A man is recovering in Scituate, Rhode Island, after he was bit several times by a coyote while out walking his dog.

The attack happened just after 4 p.m. Friday along Peeptoad Road, NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports.

According to his daughter's updates in a neighborhood Facebook group, the man will need a series of rabies shots. The dog was not injured, WJAR says.

The couple told WJAR they were not ready to talk, but neighbors who live along Peeptoad Road say there have been occasional coyote sightings in the area. Residents hadn't been very concerned until Friday's attack, though.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says January through March is coyote mating season, according to WJAR. Like any animal, coyotes can become more aggressive if they're in heat or bearing young.