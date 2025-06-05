Man wanted for smashing car with hatchet in Brighton to appear in court

Boston police say a man wanted in connection with an apparent road rage incident in which he smashed a car with a hatchet turned himself in last week and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred last month, was caught on camera. The video showed a man repeatedly hammering the windshield and side of the car on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton.

A warrant charging 27-year-old Andrew Oprian of Belmont, Massachusetts, with assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property was issued last month, and police said Oprian turned himself in at Brighton District Court last week. He is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The incident unfolded on May 16 when police responded to a single-car crash on Commonwealth Avenue near Babcock Street around 11:42 p.m. As officers were responding to the scene, they were alerted by dispatch that a man armed with a hatchet or small axe was reportedly smashing the windows of the crashed vehicle.

Witnesses said the suspect pulled over ahead of where the car crash and walked toward the vehicle wielding a hatchet. At that point, the victim started running away.

"Some guy running around with a hatchet around BU, it's not really ideal," said Matt Silva, who saw the incident unfold.

"He got pretty close to hitting him," Silva added. "Dude ran about, let's say a mile down Comm. Ave. eastbound. The guy with the hatchet then proceeded to come back and smash all the windows in the guy's car."

Surveillance video from a nearby business also shows what looks like the suspect's truck erratically pulling over and the suspect walking back and forth from the crash scene.

Silva said the victim returned to his car about 20 minutes later, after the suspect left.

"He was scared out his mind. He was screaming," Silva said

Those who work nearby say they haven't seen something like this happen in the area.

"It's too bad people are reacting or acting like this. You don't feel safe anymore," said Fernando Silva, who works on that block.