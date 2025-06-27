Massachusetts

Man wanted in 2023 Dorchester shooting that injured 8 arrested in Georgia

Gerald Vick, 31, was first arrested after the shooting near the J'ouvert Parade, but Boston police say he removed his electronic monitoring bracelet the night before he was set to go on trial.

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A man accused in a shooting that left eight people injured near a Caribbean festival in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood two years ago has been arrested in Georgia.

Violence unfolded on the morning of Aug. 26, 2023, when two groups of people got into an argument on Talbot Avenue while the J'ouvert Parade was happening nearby.

Boston police said Wednesday that 31-year-old Gerald Vick of Dorchester was captured by U.S. Marshals in Lithia Springs, Georgia.

Vick was arrested after the shooting, but police said he has been on the run since removing a court-ordered electronic monitoring bracelet the night before he was set to go on trial. The department asked for the public's help finding him in December.

The city of Boston is getting ready for this weekend's Caribbean festival, and organizers are hoping to avoid a repeat of last year, when eight people were shot nearby. 

Charges against Vick include eight counts of assault and battery with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a machine gun, possession of a large capacity magazine and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Three other people — Hubman Hunter, Sebastian Monteiro and Dwayne Francis — have also been charged in the shooting.

The Caribbean festival was celebrating its 50th anniversary when the shooting happened. It is not the first time violence has marred the celebrations, but officials said the gunfire didn't have anything to do with the event itself.

