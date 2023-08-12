dorchester

Man wanted in connection to fatal stabbing in Dorchester

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in 2022 in Dorchester.

31-year-old Anthony Chester was last seen in the area of Roxbury, according to police. He is described as a black male, 5'9, 190 lbs.

Authorities say that on Monday May 30, 2022, police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 4 Beauford Lane.

When they arrived, police found 39-year-old Earnest Sims, suffering from life threatening injuries, authorities say,

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to call (617) 343-4470.

