Man wanted in connection with shooting incident in Exeter, NH arrested

Local schools were placed on lockdown as a result of the April 1 incident

By Marc Fortier

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.
GETTY IMAGES

Police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident in Exeter, New Hampshire, earlier this month.

Exeter police said 19-year-old Xavier Cancel, of Nashua had been on the loose in the wake of the April 1 incident, but turned himself in on Wednesday on an active arrest warrant after he was identified through anonymous tips.

The arrest stems from an incident where police responded to a report of gunshots and located four people in the Henderson-Swasey Town Forest, at least two with handguns and one in a ski mask. They all ran into the woods toward a construction development, leading officials to order lockdowns at local schools as a cautionary measure.

One of the armed men was quickly taken into custody and two others were detained leaving the woods near Industrial Drive, according to police, leading to the recovery of another gun.

The three men taken into custody, on charges of resisting arrest, were from Massachusetts. Police identified them as 20-year-old Worcester resident Luis Rosado, 20-year-old Lowell resident Luis Negron and 19-year-old Lawrence resident Xaier Deleon.

The fourth man, since identified as Cancel, remained at large until this week. He has now been charged with resisting arrest and is free on personal recognizance bail pending a court appearance on June 5.

