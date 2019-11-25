Man Wanted in Deadly 2018 Mattapan Shooting Arrested

The deadly Dec. 10, 2018 shooting claimed the life of 25-year-old Gregory Phillips

Police in Boston have arrested a man in connection to a 2018 fatal shooting.

Authorities say a fugitive apprehension unit of the Boston Police Department located and arrested Marcus Ambroisio on Saturday in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was wanted on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. The allegations stem from the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Gregory Phillips in the city's Mattapan neighborhood on December 10 of last year.

According to a police statement Ambroisio is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

It was unclear Sunday whether he had legal representation. Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

