Man Wanted in Deadly Lowell Shooting Arrested in Fall River

Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a Boston woman last month in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Twenty-year-old Xavier DeJesus of Lowell was captured in Fall River, according to Massachusetts State Police. He was wanted on murder charges in the June 23 death of 23-year-old Deija Mendez.
Corey Roy, a 20-year-old Lowell man, has also been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday evening.w
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Mendez was shot in broad daylight in the front seat of an SUV outside a home on Coral Street.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
In addition to murder, DeJesus is charged with firing a gun within 500 feet of a home, carrying a firearm without a license and carrying ammunition without an FID card.
Both men are due to be arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court. It was not immediately clear if they had attorneys.