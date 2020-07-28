Man Wanted in Deadly Lowell Shooting Arrested in Fall River

Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a Boston woman last month in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Twenty-year-old Xavier DeJesus of Lowell was captured in Fall River, according to Massachusetts State Police. He was wanted on murder charges in the June 23 death of 23-year-old Deija Mendez.

Corey Roy, a 20-year-old Lowell man, has also been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday evening.w

Mendez was shot in broad daylight in the front seat of an SUV outside a home on Coral Street.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to murder, DeJesus is charged with firing a gun within 500 feet of a home, carrying a firearm without a license and carrying ammunition without an FID card.

Both men are due to be arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court. It was not immediately clear if they had attorneys.