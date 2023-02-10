Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting Across From Worcester Church in Oct.

Police are searching for a man, believed to be armed and dangerous, who's suspected of killing someone in Worcester, Massachusetts, last year.

Kelvin Verde, 23, has been charged with murder in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a man dead across from a church, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Verde, who was last known to live in Worcester, is asked to call police at 508-799-8651 or by calling 911. Tips can also be submitted online here.

Verde is 6-foot-4 and 220 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes and distinctive tattoos, police said, sharing images from April.

The shooting took place around 8:40 a.m. on Burncoat Street, across from the Church on Seven Hills, police have said. The 28-year-old man who was shot was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.