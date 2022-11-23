Man Went Shopping After Kidnapping , Raping Woman, Prosecutors Say

New details are emerging about the horrific rape and kidnapping of a 64-year-old woman at the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The alleged attacker was held without bail after a judge found him to be too dangerous to release and prosecutors said he tried to cover up the crime.

In court Wednesday, prosecutors said 26-year-old Christian Lynch went shopping for cleaning supplies and a new mattress before he was arrested. They also said they are still searching for the other woman he is accused of trying to kidnap before taking the alleged victim in this case.

Christian Lynch, 26, is accused of abducting the victim from the Wollaston T stop Saturday morning, raping her repeatedly in his car and in a home, and then dumping her at the parking lot of Lowe's in Brockton that night. Prosecutors said he duct taped and handcuffed the victim's hands and feet, and that she was still duct taped when she was found screaming in the parking lot.

"He beat her to the point where her dentures fell out. He then handcuffed both her wrists and her feet and duct-taped her mouth," Assistant District Attorney Beth McLaughlin of Norfolk County told the judge.

During an interview with police, prosecutors said Lynch admitted to taking the woman because he was tired of swiping on dating apps. They said there is surveillance video of Lynch kidnapping the woman from the Wollaston station as she was on her way to work.

"He bear-hugs her, picks her up off the ground, walks her to the backseat of his car and throws her into the car," McLaughlin said.

Prosecutors said there is also surveillance video of Lynch attempting to take another woman from the station half an hour before the attack. She was able to fight back and get away. Police have yet to find her, but prosecutors said both women are Asian.

"We feel very, very targeted," Mai Do of Quincy said.

After the shocking abduction of a 64-year-old woman from an MBTA station in Quincy, self-defense instructors are trying to help people learn the skills to fight off an attacker.

Do, who owns a martial arts studio in Quincy, wants Lynch to be charged with a hate crime. She held a free self-defense class for the community after the attack, and she has mutual friends with the victim.

"The victim is feeling very ashamed of what happened, and she has not felt comfortable to even go to public spaces," Do said.

Do will join city leaders and police at a community meeting next week to discuss the case and what they can do to feel safe. It is happening at the Quincy Housing Authority on Monday, Nov. 28, and will be translated into several languages.

"There's just a lot of fear," Do said.