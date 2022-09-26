Man Who Allegedly Shot at Boston Police Officer Expected in Court

A man is expected in court to face multiple charges Monday after he allegedly fired multiple rounds at a Boston police officer's vehicle Sunday evening in Roxbury.

Alberto Polanco, 20, of Roxbury, is set to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court to face charges that include assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a welling, according to the Boston Police Department.

Breaking: #Boston police investigating a shooting that spanned two crime scenes in #Roxbury on Waumbeck & Humboldt. One man was arrested. Commissioner Michael Cox and Police Superintendent Felipe Colón about to brief the media with an update. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/tskSE4Q9df — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) September 26, 2022

An on-duty officer in plain clothes was conducting an investigation on Waumbeck Street Sunday evening, when Polanco allegedly approached the officer's vehicle and fired multiple rounds at it, according to BPD. He hit the vehicle twice, and left the scene, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The plainclothes officer gave a description of Polanco to responding police, who were able to track him down nearby and take him into custody, according to a news release.

It's not immediately clear if Polanco has a lawyer who can speak to the charges to be filed against him.