Man Who Allegedly Stabbed 4 People Inside Hudson Pub Wanted By Police

Hudson police are looking for a man wanted for stabbing four people in a violent altercation at a Massachusetts pub late Saturday night.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Diony Cimini-Freitas, of Hudson, on the charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Hudson police say four people were injured during the attack inside the Old Schoolhouse Pub on March 7.

Authorities responded to a 911 call just before midnight for a report of a disturbance at 17 School St. Responding officers found three victims suffering from apparent stab wounds inside the pub. A fourth victim was found outside the establishment.

Two of the victims were stabbed in the abdomen area, one victim was stabbed in the arm, and the fourth victim was stabbed in the leg.

All four victims were taken by ambulances to area hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say through an investigation they determined that the four victims were inside the pub when an altercation occurred between a large group of individuals. Authorities allege that Cimini-Freitas brandished a knife during the disturbance and attacked the four victims.

Cimini-Freitas and the victims are believed to be known to each other, according to Hudson police.

Chief Richard DiPersio says this was not a random act of violence and stresses that there is no immediate threat to the community.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.