Man who allegedly stole money from Tewksbury library donation box turns himself in

Police say a man allegedly stole money from a donation box at the Tewksbury Public Library

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts say the man who allegedly stole money from a donation box at the Tewksbury Public Library is now in custody.

26-year-old Anderson Phao, who turned himself in this morning, has been charged with the following:

  • Larceny from building
  • Break into depository
  • Vandalize property
  • Thief, common and notorious

The police department shared two photos online Saturday, saying they want to identify the person in connection to an incident at the Tewksbury Public Library, located at 300 Chandler Street.

Phao is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Lowell District Court.

