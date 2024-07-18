Man who followed young women in Brookline had handcuffs, stun gun in truck, police say

A man in a silver pickup truck was caught on camera allegedly following teens and young women in Brookline, Massachusetts, then reportedly exposing himself and committing lewd acts in front of them.

Gianna Pentland, 19, said she was walking home early Saturday morning, when the man approached her and exposed himself.

"And I just was like, 'Oh, my God' and I cussed him out and I threatened to pepper spray him," said Pentland.

Last month, a 16-year-old girl out jogging had reported a similar man exposing himself in a nearby neighborhood.

An officer on patrol Sunday recognized the pickup truck and arrested a man later identified as 68-year-old Darryl Breen of Maine.

Inside his truck, investigators found a stun gun, two pairs of handcuffs, a knife and a BB gun made to look like a real firearm.

"Like he could have taken me. That was – when I got that call from the cops, that was the scariest part because I just – that was the part that just made me cringe like, oh, my gosh, he was actually prepared and ready to do worse," said Pentland.

Police also found what they say turned out to be a fake license and registration.

"It was only when we got him back to the station and ran his fingerprints that we learned the license and registration were both false identifies and that he had arrests in numerous different states," said Brookline Police Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell.

Breen is being charged with open and gross lewdness.

Police say Breen admitted he exposed himself to other females not only in Brookline, but also Allston and the Back Bay area of Boston.

"I'm just happy that he's one less predator off the streets, that's all I care about," said Pentland.

Breen remains in custody on a 20-day hold. He's due back in court in August.

Anyone who believes they were a victim is asked to call the Brookline Police Department at 617-730-2244.