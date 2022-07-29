Man Who Kissed Stranger on the Cheeks on Green Line Was Wanted for Fraud, Police Say

A man wanted on suspicion of fraud in Rhode Island was arrested on the MBTA Green Line in Boston Thursday after allegedly hugging and kissing a stranger on her cheeks Thursday, police said.

When officers took the man, Emir Ikanovic, off the trolley at Park Street Station Thursday afternoon, he asked what he did wrong, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Later, officers discovered the 33-year-old from West Bridgewater was wanted on a warrant for fraud.

In Thursday's incident, Ikanovic walked up to a person and wrapped his arms around her, then gave her a two-cheek kiss without saying a word, police said. Afterward, he got on the waiting trolley.

Ikanovic was arrested on new charges of assault and battery, as well as on the warrant out of Rhode Island, for which he can be extradited, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Ikanovic had an attorney who could speak to the charges.