Man Who Said He Had ‘Highly Contagious Illness’ Charged With Spitting on Boston ER Nurses

A Boston man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly spit on nurses in the Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital emergency room while screaming and saying he had a "highly contagious illness."

Kamari Hope, 36, is charged with threats, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery on ambulance personnel, disorderly conduct and trespassing after Boston police said he entered the Jamaica Plain hospital's ER around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday and became loud and aggressive toward the staff.

After being told to leave, Hope allegedly began spitting on members of the nursing staff and security personnel while screaming and claiming that he had a "highly contagious illness."

While the coronavirus was not mentioned in the Boston police press release, hospital workers and first responders have been taking extra precautions in recent weeks to prevent the spread of the deadly virus given the ongoing pandemic.

Due to the suspect's behavior, security members attempted to physically remove him from the property. At that time, he began to punch the officers before being placed in handcuffs. Boston police officers then took him into custody and brought him back to the district station for booking.

Hope is expected to be arraigned at a later date in West Roxbury District Court. No further information was immediately available.