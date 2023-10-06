Woonsocket

Man who shot child with BB gun in RI charged with child abuse, prosecutors say

By Asher Klein

BB Gun Generic Amo
Getty Images

A man was charged with child abuse and assault for allegedly shooting a child with a BB gun in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, in May, prosecutors said Friday.

Paul Marcheterre, 37, also faces a charge of disorderly conduct over the May 21 incident, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office. Ann Doyon, 28, was charged with child endangerment.

Marcheterre shot the child, whom he knew and who was in Doyon's custody, at a Woonsocket residence, prosecutors said, while Doyon failed to intervene. More details on what happened, including how all three were related or what prompted the shooting, weren't released.

The charges were brought Sept. 12, prosecutors said, and Marcheterre and Doyon were due in Providence County Superior Court Jan. 25. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak to the charges.

