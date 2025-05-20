Man who threatened police with gun, samurai sword arrested after 9-hour standoff

A 53-year-old man was arrested after he threatened police with a gun and a samurai sword during an hours-long standoff in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Shortly after noon on Monday, Worcester police said they were dispatched to a Forestdale Road address for a well-being check. When they arrived, officers were told a resident was making threats. They determined that the resident had bolted his door shut and that the threats possibly involved explosives.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police took positions outside the apartment, and the resident, Raymond Nydam, aimed what appeared to be a rifle at one of the officers while shouting threats. The officers took cover and called in their crisis negotiation team.

Nydam shouted at officers and repeatedly threw items out of the residence. He also armed himself with what appeared to be a samurai sword.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Officers attempted to negotiate for hours, and a SWAT team was called in to assist.

After about nine and a half hours, Nydam exited the apartment and was placed under arrest for assault with a dangerous weapon.