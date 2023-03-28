Man Who Threw Hot Coffee in Clerk's Face During Robbery Facing Additional Charges

A New Hampshire man who allegedly threw hot coffee at a convenience store clerk during a robbery in Manchester earlier this month is now facing additional charges in connection to a series of burglaries at another local business.

Brandon Ross, 32, of Manchester, was arrested last week in connection with a robbery at Bunny's Convenience Store on Elm Street on the morning of March 21.

The clerk, Melodie Cameron, said the robber was wearing a mask when he came up to the register to buy cigarettes.

"I asked for identification, and once he couldn't provide it, he moved aside so I could take the last lady in the store, and when I took the lady, he went back over to the counter," Cameron recalled in an interview with NBC10 Boston. It was kind of odd to me, because he was kind of playing with the lid of his coffee cup."

She said the man then tried to buy a lighter, still without showing ID.

"I don't know, the last word I had said to him must have just been the trigger, and he pulled that cup and threw it up under [the divider] at my face," Cameron said.

Cameron said while the hot coffee was in her eyes, the man ran around the counter, demanding cash from the register.

By reviewing video surveillance from the store and other locations in the area, police said they were able to track the man back to an address on Market Street. He was arrested when he exited the building and identified as Ross.

On Tuesday, Manchester police announced that Ross is now also being charged in connection with five burglaries from December 2022 at Pannos Marketing on Market Street. He faces five counts of burglary and one count of theft by unauthorized taking.

Police said surveillance video showed Ross walking with a pit bull in the area. Images of the robbery suspect and the dog had previously been posted on Manchester police social media pages.

No details on bail or a court appearance for Ross were released by police.