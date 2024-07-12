Man who tried to sexually assault 5-year-old at Yarmouth soccer game pleads not guilty

A 27-year-old man who allegedly tried to sexually assault a child at a soccer game on Cape Cod earlier this week appeared in court Thursday where he pled not guilty to multiple charges that he's facing.

Ryan Evans was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on charges of assault to rape a child; kidnapping of a child; and indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 in connection to Tuesday's incident at Peter Homer Memorial Park in Yarmouth.

According to authorities, Evans lured a 5-year-old boy behind the park's restrooms, where he tried to sexually assault him just before 8 p.m. The child's scream managed to scare Evans away and he took off on an electric bike, leading police on a manhunt.

The boy's mom told police that she was with her 5-year-old son and his 9-year-old brother at the soccer game when she lost sight of her younger child for just a brief moment. In that time, the boy told police that Evans lured him over to his bike and attempted to rape him.

An extensive search was conducted for Evans, and he was arrested during a traffic stop shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police located Evans using a GPS tracker.

At the time of the incident, Evans was supposed to be wearing a GPS monitor. His curfew was initially 5 p.m. but it was changed to 8 p.m. in April -- which is about the time the attempted assault occurred Tuesday.

Community members are voicing their concerns, with one woman saying: “Shocked, shocked, especially that it was in this area. I mean it can happen anywhere but this is a very safe area, safe playground.”

The boy's family declined to speak Thursday, while Evans lawyer rushed out of the courthouse without saying much.

The Yarmouth Police Department has said they are familiar with Evans and that they have had past dealings with him. In 2021, police say he was charged with assault to rape a child; unarmed burglary and assault; assault and battery; and destruction of property and larceny.

Evans is currently being held without bail until he undergoes another mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.