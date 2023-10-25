Man wins $1M lottery prize with forgotten ticket house cleaner found in vase

A man got the surprise of a lifetime after he had forgotten an instant ticket worth $1 million in his home.

Khalil Soussa of Medford won in the Massachusetts State Lottery “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game, the lottery said this month.

Soussa said he had bought the ticket months ago and had forgotten about it, but got it back when his house cleaner found the ticket in a vase and presented it to him, according to the lottery. Now he plans to use some of that money to help a friend and donate to charity.

He bought his ticket at Tony’s Convenience in Medford.